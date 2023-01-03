Manchester City Team News at Chelsea: Dias, Laporte, Alvarez

When the Premier League season began, Manchester City were the overwhelming favorites to win the league title. Now, we’re into the New Year and not only are the Cityzens not on top of the table, but they’re also actually seven points off the pace.

Arsenal are not going away- they are bona fide league title contenders, so if City are serious about achieving their fifth title in six seasons, they can’t afford to be dropping any more points.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday Jan 5, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 18% Draw 23% Manchester City 59%

PL Form: Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City DWLWW

PL Standing: Chelsea 9th, 25pts Manchester City 2nd, 36pts

Man City Team News

Up next is a midweek clash against Chelsea, which is, actually, a side you do want to face right now as they are sputtering. It’s a good matchup, at a great time for Pep Guardiola’s men because their injury list is quite short.

Both fitness concerns are in the back where star man Ruben Dias remains out with a hamstring injury. Recently injury-riddled Frenchman Aymeric Laporte is a doubt, due to a back problem.

Elsewhere Julian Alvarez could get a starting assignment after having been successfully acclimated back to the team after his World Cup glory.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories