Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Man City: Messi, Di Maria, Kurzawa

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Manchester City on Tuesday night in a match-up of the only two clubs, in the entire world, who exist in an elite, rarified air financially. They are the only clubs owned by actual nations/countries, and both of their owners are ultra-wealthy, petrol-states.
For Paris Saint-Germain, it’s Qatar and with Manchester City it’s the United Arab Emirates. Both clubs have resources that no other clubs do. For more on this, please consult the book Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America. For now, let’s cover the PSG team news.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 28 September Tuesday
Starting XI Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Team News: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Form Guide (All Competitions): Paris Saint-Germain (WDWWW) Manchester City (WWDWW)
PSG Team news
PSG and their faithful are hopeful that Lionel Messi will recover from his knee bone bruise in time for this crunch clash. Obviously, this is the big fitness concern. Especially so with midfield maestro Angel Di Maria suspended, but the latest updates still convey that his status for this match remains up in the air.
However, there is good news in that Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat and Colin Dagba have all returned to training, so they’re indeed on the mend.
Also, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti remain out as long term injury absentees.
Prediction: PSG 1, City 1
Not going out on a limb here with anything bold.
