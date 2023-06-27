Declan Rice Update: Man City Offer £90m, Arsenal to Bid Again

It’s still early in the summer transfer window, but right now it’s pretty clear what the biggest saga is- West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Manchester City have made their opening offer for the English international and Hammers star man.

It’s for £90m, and it breaks down as £80m in up front, plus another potential £10m in add-ons.

Arsenal will place a third bid for Declan Rice. #MCFC‘s opening offer (£80+10m), as reported by @David_Ornstein, was expected. Never just a West Ham game to drive up the price. #AFC focus is simply to agree a deal with West Ham. They feel if that happens, Rice will pick them. pic.twitter.com/ldj2fgsTJ7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 26, 2023

One could say that is “outbidding” Arsenal, even in spite of the fact that their second bid (which was obviously rejected) was for the same amount.

That’s because they structured their bid as £75m up front, with £15m on the back end, via contingency of reaching performance based add-ons.

? EXCL: West Ham have tonight received formal offer from Manchester City to sign Declan Rice. #MCFC proposing deal worth £80m + £10m add-ons after 2nd Arsenal bid of £75m + £15m rejected last week. #AFC pursuit of main target ongoing @TheAthleticFC #WHUFC https://t.co/61GrpGrlrq — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 26, 2023

That may ultimately determine who wins the Declan Rice bidding war- the club who offers more of the money down, up front. And less of it contingent on add-ons.

It’s all reminiscent of that classic Simpsons gag, with the suboptimal attorney-at-law Lionel Hutz. See below:

Arsenal are not going to give up on trying to sign Rice, as they will come back with a third bid after having their first two offerings knocked back.

The Gunners reportedly remain confident that they can get the Declan Rice deal over the line.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

