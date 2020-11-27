Manchester City Team News vs Burnley: De Bruyne, Ake, Kyle Walker

Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they get set to take on Burnley FC at home on Saturday. Let’s go over tomorrow’s team news ahead of this game. For our starting XI prediction go here.
City bounced back from the defeat to Tottenham last weekend to get a win over Olympiacos in the Champions League. It was their fourth consecutive victory in the competition and they have now booked a place in the round of 16.
The good news for the Citizens is that their injury woes are slowly coming to an end. The only player who is a doubt for the Burnley game is centre back Nathan Ake. Otherwise, the rest of the players are fit and ready to go.
There is further good news with the duo of Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne. They will return to the first team after being rested for the midweek fixture. That gives Pep Guardiola a squad that is pretty much full strength.
City have had a disappointing League campaign so far as they are languishing in 13th place. Obviously, this is not where they would like to be and to move up the table, they need to start getting a string of wins, now. The Burnley game is a good chance to start a winning streak.
With players such as Sergio Aguero back in the team, it will give them the means to improve their scoring form.
Lack of goals has been a major problem and that is one area they will need to rectify, and soon.
Having qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League will certainly give them a morale boost. Guardiola will want his players to find the form that has earned them two Premier League titles on his watch, and to find it sooner rather than later.
Saturday would be a good opportunity to get some momentum going and it wouldn't be a surprise if this ends up being a high-scoring affair, in favor of City. Though Burnley will make it difficult for the hosts, if City uses the firepower at their disposal, the three points will remain at the Etihad.
