The Bayern Munich versus Manchester City rivalry is “turning Japanese, turning Japanese, I really think so” (CC The Vapors). For the second straight summer, these two giant clubs will face each other in a friendly on the other side of the world.

This match, in Tokyo, Japan, comes one year and three days after they clashed in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA.

That match, delayed multiple times by lightning, marked the debut of Erling Haaland, who scored the match’s only goal.

Despite the stormy weather and lack of scoring, a good time was had by all in TitleTown, the land of the Cheeseheads.

Club Friendly FYIs

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Wed. July 26, 11:30am BST, New Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Preview Content Links: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides

Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne continues his recovery from the hamstring tear that he suffered in the Champions League final win over Inter. He’s the only fitness concern here.

Meanwhile Kyle Walker has been linked with a move to the team on the other touchline this summer.

We’ve even seen stories claiming that his agent was “in advanced talks” with Bayern this summer window.

So much for that, as nothing has really happened on this front since.

One player that Bayern did actually sign this summer is Raphael Guerreiro, but the defender has suffered a muscular injury during training, and he is thus ruled out of this clash.

You also have accomplished veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who continues his recovery and convalescence from a broken leg.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories