Liverpool FC and Manchester City just played to a very riveting 2-2 draw at The Etihad this past Sunday, in league play and they’ll meet yet again on Saturday, this time in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium. Don’t be shocked if they meet once more, on the last Saturday in May for the Champions League final, in Paris as well. These two sides are truly developing a real rivalry now.
City are appearing in their fifth FA Cup semi-final in the last six years – only missing out in 2017-18. All of these have come under Pep Guardiola. They have however lost three of the previous four games (W1) after what was an eight-match winning streak, at this stage, between 1933 and 2013.
FA Cup Semifinals at Wembley Stadium FYIs
Kickoffs: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Sun Apr 17, 4:30pm
Man City-Liverpool Sat Apr 16, 3:30pm
XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
Team News: Chelsea Man City Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Online: ESPN+
Man City Injury Report
Ruben Dias is back healthy finally! However, Pep Guardiola must worry about the health/fitness of his big Belgian midfield maestro.
Doubts: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Kyle Walker (ankle)
Ruled out: Cole Palmer (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension)
Manchester City and Liverpool have met twice before at Wembley, with both games ending in a 1-1 draw before going to penalties. The Citizens eventually emerged victorious on both occasions in 2016 (League Cup final) and 2019 (Community Shield).
Prediction: City 2-1 (After Extra Time)
