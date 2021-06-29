Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update Provided by Roberto Martinez

Belgium made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 this past weekend, largely powered by a brilliant performance from Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Amid injury worries, Red Devils manager Roberto Martinez has provided an update on the player’s fitness, via City’s official website.
The midfielder had another outstanding season in 20/21, helping the Citizens win the Premier League and Carabao Cup. De Bruyne could not replicate those heroics in the Champions League final however, after having been forced off with a gruesome head injury.
When the Belgians took on Portugal in the Round of 16, the playmaker (as well as Eden Hazard) had to be substituted due to injuries. Speaking on this, Martinez gave an update that was vague and inconclusive, but still pretty positive. (Hey, it could have been much worse)
The manager said:
“It’s quite positive for us. Eden and Kevin have no structural damage. They will remain with the squad. We won’t get them fully fit for Friday. In the next phase they will be fit to play. We take it day by day.”
The importance and influence of De Bruyne is clear to see and if they play without him, it will be difficult to get past Italy, who await them in the next round. As we have seen with City, the midfielder is the one player who can bring the others truly into the game.
And crucially for Belgium, the 30-year-old has a brilliant understanding with striker Romelu Lukaku. He knows what runs the Inter Milan forward is going to make and almost always plays the right pass perfectly. It is this intelligence that is hard to replace for Martinez, as he tries to fill the gaping hole left in midfield.
What was looking like Belgium’s best chance ever to win the Euros has now turned into a bit of a nightmare. Though there is a possibility that the City midfielder and Hazard could play, they still won’t be fully fit.
As the Etihad has witnessed over many seasons, having their Belgian star play at full tilt makes so much difference.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind