Kevin De Bruyne Leaves Champions League Final with Head Injury

Kevin De Bruyne, whom most would agree is Manchester City’s best player, left the UEFA Champions League Final early, due to a head injury. The big Belgian was subbed off in the 57′, replaced by Gabriel Jesus. Raheem Sterling took over the captain’s armband, while De Bruyne went down the tunnel in tears.
The fact that he was able to walk away from the team dugout on his own power was a really good sign, considering just how much time he had spent on the turf. De Bruyne clashed heads with Antonio Rudiger, in an incident that was downright frightening.
Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch in tears after suffering a head injury ?https://t.co/AyXukBwnxr #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/qmy9aqTTUM
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 29, 2021
De Bruyne suffered a black eye, and reportedly went through concussion protocol. As expected, he didn’t return to action, but the broadcast did show him on the bench. You have to absolutely feel gutted for De Bruyne right now, the midfield maestro, winner of multiple major awards, saw his UCL final end in the most brutal way possible.
As of posting time, Chelsea still leads 1-0 in Porto, as the match is closing in on the final minutes of regulation.
