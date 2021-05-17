Manchester City Team News vs Brighton: Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres

Manchester City will have an eye on the Champions League final when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night in the Premier League. What is their team news looking like for this one?
City bounced back from the Chelsea defeat and secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle United. They will look to get three more points at the Amex Stadium and with the form that Pep Guardiola’s men are in, Brighton should definitely be worried about playing them.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, 18 May Tuesday
Form Guide Premier League: Brighton (DLWLD) Manchester City (LWWLW)
The major doubt for this game is Kevin De Bruyne who didn’t play against the Magpies. It is likely that the midfielder will be rested to get him ready for the Champions League final. One player who stole the headlines on Friday was Ferran Torres who achieved a hat trick.
Guardiola will have to decide if he wants to start the Spaniard or bring in someone else.
It promises to be an intriguing game against Graham Potter’s team. The Englishman likes to play a fluid style that is in some ways similar to what City do. But the difference in quality among the players will prove to be the decisive factor and this is where the team from Manchester are miles ahead of their opposition.
City should look to be patient, and wait for the opportunities to open up. The hosts like to attack, which will make them come forward on a regular basis.
Given the pace in their playing eleven, the visitors could use that and hit Brighton on the counter.
The Citizens have a chance to finish the season on a strong note by winning their remaining games. As for the hosts, they are safe from relegation, which might allow them to play with a lot more freedom.
Manchester City and their attack should look at this match as a chance to express their skills and score as many goals as possible. Brighton should find it extremely difficult to keep City quiet and get a clean sheet.
All signs point to three points for the Premier League champions.
I wish to give Aguero this opportunity to play
