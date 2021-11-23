Manchester City Team News vs PSG (UCL): De Bruyne, Torres, Grealish

After successfully navigating the challenge of Everton at the weekend, Manchester City’s focus shifts to much more serious business in the UEFA Champions League. Game week 5 in Europe’s premier competition sees them take on their biggest challenger in Group A, in Paris Saint-Germain.
Revenge will surely be on the agenda as the Citizens will look to reverse the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Paris, whilst at the same time assuring themselves a place in the knockout-round competition for the trophy that is most coveted at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City will look to the fact that they have not lost to PSG in the competition on home soil in the Champions League. Le Parisiens will cling to the fact that not only have they won two of their last three away games against English sides, but those two victories have also come in Manchester.
Albeit against United rather than City.
Manchester City vs PSG FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 24 November Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (LLWWW) PSG (DWDWW)
This will be a huge game, arguably the clash of the entire match day in the Champions League, so without further ado – let’s get on with the team news for the home side in this one.
One player who will be definitely out for this one is Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne, who is currently in isolation following a positive COVID test. The midfielder tested positive after returning from international duty and will be out for at least another week.
That not only rules him out of this clash, but also the Premier League clash with West Ham United in the next Premier League match week.
Ferran Torres is another midfielder who will definitely be out. Despite the news that the Spanish attacker is recovering faster than expected, from the fractured foot that has ruled him out for the last couple of months, this game comes far too early for him to be considered for selection.
The middle of January is the current date the club hopes to have him back in the fold.
The availability of Jack Grealish is up in the air after he picked up a knock on international duty. He sat out the match against Everton and the City staff will be hoping he recovers in time for this mammoth clash.
I think home-ground advantage will make the difference in this one and City will book their spot in the Round of 16 in the Champions League.
