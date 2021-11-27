Man City Team News vs West Ham: De Bruyne, Torres, Grealish, Foden

After their midweek heroics against fellow mega-rich side PSG in the Champions League, Manchester City set their sights on one of the surprise packets of the 2021/22 Premier League season so far – West Ham. With only three points separating the sides, it is second versus fourth in a huge fixture at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola and his side will be looking to avenge their penalty shoot-out loss to the Hammers in the Carabao Cup. That was a match they were unlucky to lose as they created chance after chance but just couldn’t find the back of the net. It was also the first loss the Citizens had lost in that competition in four years.
Prior to that however Manchester City has had a great record against the Hammers having won 9 of their last 10 Premier League matches against the East Londoners. That impressive record is hammered home by a 28-5 goal aggregate in those fixtures.
Manchester City vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 28 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Manchester City
Team News: West Ham Manchester City
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (LWWWW) West Ham (WDWLW)
Let’s see who has been keeping the medical staff busy at the Etihad as we head into this massive clash.
Ferran Torres remains out for Manchester City with the Spaniard still not having recovered from the foot injury that has kept him out for so long. His condition is improving, but the middle of January is still the best-case scenario for his return at this point.
Kevin De Bruyne will probably miss this one too. It is still a little early for him to return from the COVID-19 infection that has ruled him out of the last couple of matches.
The Belgian midfielder has been a big loss, but it is a testament to the strength of depth in this City squad that they have just been churning out the wins without him.
The most expensive English footballer in history, Jack Grealish is also a doubt for this one. He has not played since returning from the November international break. He is a 50/50 chance and will likely face a late fitness test to determine his availability.
Finally, Phil Foden will also face a late fitness test to determine his availability for this crunch match against the Hammers. He was surprisingly missing in the victory against PSG in the midweek Champions League clash. There is not a lot of information regarding why he is out, but he is generally considered a 50/50 chance also.
Manchester City should win this one.
Manchester City should win this one.

They have the upper hand historically and I think it is fair to say they have more quality on the pitch. West Ham will make it tough, but I am picking a win for the Citizens.
