Manchester City Team News vs Newcastle: De Bruyne, Stones

Premier League champions Manchester City continue their victory march as they head to Newcastle United on Friday night. With an almost fully fit squad, is there anyone who might miss out on this game?
City got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday when Leicester City defeated Manchester United. That win for the Foxes guaranteed that the blue half of Manchester could start popping the champagne after securing yet another league title; their fifth in ten seasons.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off time: 8:00 PM GMT, 14 May Friday
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Newcastle (WWDLW) Man City (WLWWL)
Pep Guardiola will be happy that almost everyone is fit and there are no suspension issues. But there is a slight doubt over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne who was deemed unfit to play against Chelsea at the weekend.
There is lalso good news with the return of John Stones, who is back after completing his suspension.
Trying an experimental setup at the weekend didn’t really work out well for Guardiola. They will need something more of the usual against the Magpies. The hosts have dug themselves out of a relegation battle after a fine run of form. This has in large part been powered by on-loan midfielder Joe Willock.
City will have to keep an eye out for him as he can change the tempo of the game. With the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden they can always conjure up chances and goals. The first goal in the match will likely prove to be the decisive factor.
Guardiola’s men just need to be patient in their build-up to draw the hosts out of their shells. Once that starts happening, gaps will open up which can then be picked apart by the creative talent present in the Manchester side.
Newcastle United will look to get a win and celebrate their survival, but will find it extremely difficult to do so against the champions.
Manchester City will want to avoid any more defeats before they head into the Champions League final. Getting wins under their belt will keep the morale high.
Despite the best efforts of the Magpies, it should be a comfortable three points for the visitors.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
