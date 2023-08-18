It’s a top of the table clash when Manchester City welcome in Newcastle United. I know that sounds weird to say after only one week, but here we are. Only seven teams won their season opener. Of those seven, only three had a goal differential of +3 or better.

These are two of those teams, with second place Brighton sandwiched in between. In other words, this right here is the headliner fixture of the Premier League’s second weekend.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 19, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 57% Newcastle 20% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle W, 3 pts, 1st Manchester City W, 3pts, 3rd

Team News for Both Sides

The big news with City this week was just the making official what we already suspected- midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne is going to be out of commission for a long time. We weren’t sure if the re-aggravation of the hamstring injury he suffered at the very end of last season was going to keep him out “weeks” or “months.”

Now we know for sure that it is indeed months. Here is a link to much more on that.

Elsewhere Bernardo Silva is expected back, having reportedly recovered from an unspecified illness. Switching over to Newcastle, they have three injury absentees.

Switching over to the Geordies, they have a trio of players, Emil Krafth (knee), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Javier Manquillo (groin) who will remain on the sidelines for this one.

