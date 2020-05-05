Manchester City News: De Bruyne, New Kit Leaked, Aguero

With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, behind closed doors, in neutral venues.
And with that in mind, training for Manchester City could resume this month. But in the meantime, there’s transfer talk to do, so let’s take a look at some of the Man City transfer news and notes circulating on the internet today.
We start wherelse but with the latest on midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, who made waves over the weekend by saying that he’ll consider his future at the club if the UEFA Champions League ban is upheld.
As it stands, City are banned for two seasons, and given all the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is unknown when the Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear their appeal. Where could De Bruyne go? There have been transfer rumors linking him with a move to FC Barcelona, but even the outlet where that originated says that’s unlikely, so really it’s not even worth discussing further.
Maybe this was all just posturing, a tactic advocated by his agent to get a better deal. Because if so, it worked; according to the Daily Mail. They have an article from just a few hours ago claiming that De Bruyne’s camp and the club will get into contract talks. He has three years remaining on his current contract worth a guaranteed £280,000 a week, and the club is looking to give him a raise.
Elsewhere is this City’s new home kit for next year? Take a look:
?| Manchester City's 2020/21 home kit!
[@jerseymr00] pic.twitter.com/KVoSQlYLZD
— City Chief (@City_Chief) April 12, 2020
This was “leaked” by the types of sources that are almost always right about these kinds of things, so it’s believable. We like the design, it’s bold. It seems to evoke a swimming pool or cracked ice, and it’s different, but kind of retro at the same time. It does seem the sky blue color is a little bit off here though.
Honestly, something more bluer and less grayer (that’s probably not even a word) would be better.
And finally, striker supremo Sergio Aguero has described the moment that made him want to move to the Premier League- it came in the 1998 World Cup when he saw Michael Owen score against Argentina.
In a discussion with Thierry Henry, Aguero said: “When I was a kid I was looking up to Michael Owen. I’ve always said. Even in my book. I like him because he’s small.”
“He had the number 10, just like me in my club, and he played as a forward. So I told myself, if a small player like him is doing well in the Premier League I could make it too.
“Imagine that I was only a kid, I was 9-10 years old, it was in 1996, 97, 98.”
“He scored this amazing goal with England [at the 1998 World Cup in France]. I was a kid, and when I saw that goal I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
“I was watching the World Cup in my neighbourhood and I was telling everyone I loved Owen.”
