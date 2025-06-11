We have known for quite some time that Kevin de Bruyne was leaving Manchester City this summer. After all he long said his formal goodbyes. We have also known, for quite awhile, the Belgian midfielder was headed next to Napoli. After all, the club owner himself admitted that De Bruyne bought a house in Naples.

However, this week brings the finalization of the whole process, as De Bruyne will fly to Italy tomorrow to conclude the transfer process.

De Bruyne will complete his medical and the final formalities, according to Football Italia. The 33-year-old, considered by many the greatest player in Manchester City, will sign a two year deal with the Serie A side that includes a club option for a third.

That’s according to world transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. De Bruyne moves over on a free transfer, as his Man City deal expires on June 30. He’ll now team up with Scott McTominay, and the two will combine forces now to give Napoli a very formidable duo in the middle of the park.

De Bruyne won numerous titles and honors at City over the very glorious decade that he spent with the club. City signed Tijjani Reijnders as his replacement, and we covered that here.

