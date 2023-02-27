Man City Team News vs Bristol City (FA Cup): De Bruyne, Laporte

The non-stop fixture congestion rolls on, as we just never have a mid-week that is empty this season. Or so it feels. Having a mid-season World Cup has created chaos with the domestic league scheduling, as we try to shove all these matches in there like we’re stuffing a sausage.

Manchester City has progressed through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they’ll pay Bristol City a visit. Let’s preview!

Manchester City at Bristol City FYIs

Kickoff: Tues Feb 28, 8pm, Ashton Gate

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here

Fun Fact: this is the first ever meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup

Stat Pack: Bristol have reached this round 14 times, and have lost 13 of those 14 times

Team News for Both Sides

Kevin de Bruyne missed the Champions League draw with RB Leipzig last week and while he did make the match day squad for the rout over Bournemouth, he did not feature. According to manager Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne has “a little bit of illness,” but he will still be fit to play here.

Most likely, he won’t be risked for this match.

Elsewhere defender Aymeric Laporte, who was also absent in the weekend winner, faces a last minute fitness assessment here.

Switching over to Bristol City, defender Rob Atkinson adds his name to the list of players rules out due to injury. It includes: Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Tommy Conway.

