Man City Team News at Bournemouth: De Bruyne, Laporte, Stones

Manchester City remain two points behind league leaders Arsenal, and they do so having played one more game than the Gunners. They know have 14 matches left, starting with a visit to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth.

We’re getting close to heading down the home stretch of the season, and you know what that means- little to no room for error. The Cherries are in the relegation, so City need to take all three points here.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: 5:30 pm Saturday, Feb 25, The Vitality Stadium

PL Form Manchester City DWWLW Bournemouth WDLDL

PL Standings Manchester City 2nd, 52 pts Bournemouth 17th, 21 pts

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 76% Draw 15% Bournemouth win 9%

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s preview shall we? Manager Pep Guardiola has a couple of very key injury concerns here. English defender John Stones (thigh) is out while Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne (illness) and Frenchman defender Aymeric Laporte (illness) are both doubts for the visitors.

Switching over to the host Cherries, Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh) and Lloyd Kelly (calf) are all sidelined here.

Meanwhile Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (illness), Jordan Zemura (knock), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) and Illia Zabarnyi (foot) are all doubts, to varying degrees, here.

