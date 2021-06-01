Manchester City News & Transfer Talk: Kevin De Bruyne, Eric Garcia

The offseason is here, and that means it’s time to focus on two things- Euro 2021 and the summer transfer window. And we have one news item of each sort to cover when it relates to Manchester City today. We’ll start with the transfer news, as Eric Garcia, four years after leaving his boyhood club of FC Barcelona, is going back home.
The 20 year old defender follows Sergio Aguero as former Man City players to be announced as Barca players this week. His switch becomes official July 1 when his current contract at City expires.
Thank you? pic.twitter.com/SGkI0WMats
— Eric Garcia Martret (@ericgm3) June 1, 2021
According to the statement from the Catalan club itself, Garcia “will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.” He initally joined the club in 2008, becoming a part of the youth academy, and stayed until 2017.
Elsewhere, mucho midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a nasty head injury on Saturday night that ended his Champions League final early. De Bruyne exited the pitch in tears, understandably so as the big Belgian suffered nose and eye socket fractures. While he is in doubt to potentially miss Belgium’s opener in the 2020 European Championships (being staged this summer, starting in less than two weeks), there is good news.
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says De Bruyne does not need surgery to repair his injuries. Go to Goal.com for more on that. For more Man City transfer talk go here and here.
