Manchester City welcome Rafa Benitez and his struggling Everton side to Etihad Stadium Sunday afternoon, local time. The Citizens have performed well in recent clashes with the Toffees, winning their last seven Premier League matches, scoring 21 goals, and conceding only five.
Everton’s recent form doesn’t bode well for them as they head into this clash, either. The Merseyside club is on a five-game streak without a victory.
The promising start that Rafa Benitez and his squad made to the season is well and truly a thing of the past at this point.
Other than a victory over Norwich and a draw with City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United, Everton’s form since the September international break has been horrid.
It hasn’t been the usual procession for Pep Guardiola’s men at home this season. The fortress that is the Etihad Stadium has already been breached twice in a couple of surprise results against Southampton and Crystal Palace.
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 21 November Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (WLLWW) Everton (DLLLD)
Now we have set the scene, let’s look at who is on the treatment table for the reigning Premier League champions.
The big news for Manchester City coming out of the international break is that midfield superstar Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for at least ten days. This is a tremendous blow for City as it will rule him out of some huge matches, including a Champions League clash with Paris Saint Germain next week.
His quarantine period will probably see him miss the West Ham clash next week, too. The Belgian is one of the best players in the Premier League and, despite the wealth of options at Pep’s disposal, they will feel his absence.
The most expensive British signing of all time Jack Grealish will also miss the clash with the Toffees.
Grealish returned from international duty early after picking up an injury. Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola intimated Grealish would sit this one out as a precaution.
In further bad news from the international break, Phil Foden picked up a knock and will face a late fitness test to determine whether he will take part at the weekend. Guardiola seemed slightly more upbeat about Foden’s chances of playing compared to Jack Grealish.
Long-term absentee Ferran Torres remains out of the selection reckoning also as he continues to heal from his fractured foot, which has seen him miss the last seven games. He isn’t likely to return until the New Year.
Despite the hosts missing some key players, they should account for Everton easily. I'm predicting a comfortable win for the home side.
