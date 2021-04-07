Kevin De Bruyne Signs Extension, Will Stay at Man City Until 2025

Manchester City announced Wednesday that midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2025. Since joining the club in 2015 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, De Bruyne has won seven major trophies, and he became the first Cityzen ever to win PFA Player of the Year, claiming the honor last year.
City are still alive for a quadruple this season, with their next match a league fixture against Leeds United. If De Bruyne sees out the remainder of his deal, he’ll have been with the club for a full decade.
The statement from Kevin De Bruyne reads:
“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans — my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.
“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximize my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.
“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things. My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”
The story continues! ? #KDB2025 pic.twitter.com/MgShNY30Hh
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 7, 2021
Considered by many to be the best midfielder in the world, De Bruyne has made 254 appearances with the club, and won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups during his stint with the club thus far. City have all but mathematically won the league title this season.
They’re also in the final of the EFL Cup, progressed to the semis of the FA Cup and took a lead on Borussia Dortmund yesterday, in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.
