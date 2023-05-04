Here we go, Big Sam Allardyce is back, baby! The “safety specialist” has returned, after a long layoff, to try and rescue Leeds United from disaster. Allardyce now takes over for Javi Gracia, who himself took over for Jesse Marsch just 12 games ago, with Leeds only above the relegation zone on goal difference. They have four games remaining, but one is the toughest of the entire season- a visit to top of the table Manchester City.

“Far too many people think I am old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth,” Allardyce said at his introductory press conference yesterday. “I might be 68 and look old, but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms — not Pep [Guardiola], not [Jurgen] Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta.”

Manchester City at Leeds United FYIs

Kick off: 5:30pm local Saturday May 6, Etihad Stadium

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 84% Draw 10% Leeds United 6%

PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 79 pts Leeds United 16th, 30 pts

PL Form Guide: Manchester City WWWWW Leeds United LDLLL

“It’s all there with me. I shared it with them, they did what they do, I do what I do. In terms of knowledge, and depth of knowledge, I’m up there. I’m not saying I’m better, but I’m certainly as good as they are.”

You got to love the self-confidence here by the big man- comparing himself to his Saturday counterpart, as well as some of the other top managers in the game. It’s a very bold statement by a man who hasn’t been in the dugout in two years, and whose last gig was failure with West Bromwich Albion.

Team News for Both Sides

For City, there is only one injury concern, but it is a big one- midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, who is once again a doubt due to his ongoing leg injury.

As for the visitors, Liam Cooper is a doubt due to a muscular injury. Leeds United States of America must also contend with three confirmed injury absentees:

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (thigh).

The first two are done for the season.

