Kevin De Bruyne Out 4-6 Weeks with a Hamstring Injury

Manchester City are rolling right now, pushing themselves to near the top of the table, after a very slow start to the season. Now we”ll see if they keep can keep it up, despite the loss of their best player, arguably, in midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
The big Belgian and midfield maestro has suffered a hamstring injury that could see him miss out on as many as the next nine matches. Even the most optimistic timeline would see De Bruyne out of commission for the next five Premier League matches, including two crunch clashes against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
In the worst case scenario plays out, De Bruyne could miss the first leg of the Borussia Monchengladbach tie in the UEFA Champions League knockout round and an upcoming league match against Arsenal.
On Friday, manager Pep Guardiola spoke of the impact De Bruyne has on the team, and the timeline of his return.
“Kevin, the doctor had to review the scan this morning,” the City boss said, ahead of his side’s FA Cup 4th round clash against Cheltenham Town this weekend (team news and starting XI prediction at this link).
“And he will be out between four and six weeks. We have to move forward. I’m not saying that nobody doesn’t know about his importance.
“Unfortunately for him and us, he’ll be out for an important part of the season, and we have to find a solution because everyone’s struggling in this situation, and we have to adapt.”
“The players don’t want to get injured, but they’re human. Why in the FA Cup can we use five subs but in the league not? It is a different competition. Is it a special one? It’s not just because it’s Kevin. It is everyone for the past five seasons. It is too many games.”
Additionally, Guardiola said that Kyle Walker will miss out on the weekend clash, with an injury that is thought to be just a knock, and not too serious. City are undefeated in their last 10 Premier League matches, having won eight over that span.
