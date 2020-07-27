After a decade in Manchester, midfielder David Silva has now played his final Premier League game in a Manchester City shirt. It was a fitting send-off, as City whalloped Norwich 5-0. In his stay with the club, Silva won four league titles and 11 major trophies.
A chance for a 12th, the Champions League, begins early next month. David Silva has the most assists (93) in cluh history, and 6th most of anyone in the Premier League. After his 309th appearance, more than anyone else in club history, he has scored 60 goals.
Today is David Silva day pic.twitter.com/VkUfemVQXM
— Sphe Sithole (@Siphe_Sithole) July 26, 2020
“When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve,” the 34-year-old Spanish playmaker said ahead of the game.
“When you are young, you don’t dream about all of this,” Silva said.
“You [just] dream about becoming a professional and playing in the top flight.”
We’ve seen the playmaker grow into a magician on the pitch since he arrived from Valencia in 2010. Championship Sunday saw the tributes coming in all day long for Silva, as the football world paid homage to him and all that he has accomplished. Here is just a small collection of whatwas posted on social media.
No matter who you support, you have to hand it to David Silva.
What a player, what a stylist this man has been since 2010 ?? ?pic.twitter.com/y7AQZkDxoC
— SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) July 26, 2020
“He has been extraordinary for City… a magician in midfield.” ?
“He’s one of the reasons why De Bruyne got better & better.” ??
“He’s #MCFC’s Paul Scholes. They both made everything happen.” ?@TonyCascarino62 praises @21LVA & compares him to an #MUFC great pic.twitter.com/cAugUn81wT
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 25, 2020
David Silva is the best City player I've seen, just edges Paul Power. Wish him well now he's going, been some player for that lot.
— John Ludden (@Johnludds) July 25, 2020
As both a teammate and an opponent it was always a pleasure to play with you @21LVA Not so much against you! ?.
One last time in the @premierleague today, show them what we’ll all be missing! #graciasdavid #elmago #davidsilva #Merlin ? pic.twitter.com/mSmZcvIhME
— Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) July 26, 2020
