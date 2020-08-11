Man City Midfielder David Silva Moves Closer to Lazio

David Silva is set to move to Serie A side Lazio, with an announcement expected once Manchester City’s Champions League campaign ends. That’s according to reports in Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.
Having joined City in the summer of 2010, Silva became a key figure in the Citizens rise to the top over the past decade. The midfielder has made 39 appearances so far this season and scored six goals as well.
David Silva’s contract with Manchester City is coming to an end and his new contract with Lazio will be a three-year deal. However, the deal can only be concluded once City’s Champions League campaign is over.
The Sky Blues take on Lyon in the quarter finals of the Champions League this Saturday.
A report from Eurosport’s Italy reporter Stefano Silvestri claims that Silva will be earning €4 million a season, less than what he currently earns at the moment. With the final of the Champions League taking place on the 23rd of this month, Silva’s move might get completed after this date.
Speaking about the midfielder via Eurosport, City manager Pep Guardiola said this about Silva and the Champions League:
“David Silva deserves it more than anyone else.”
Silva has consistently been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last decade. His skill and passing have been a mainstay of a City team that has won multiple League and Cup titles. It will be interesting to see how he does in Italy. Lazio are one of the most exciting sides in the Serie A and they could certainly benefit by having someone of Silva’s talent and experience.
The Champions League is one trophy that is missing from Silva's trophy cabinet and this will be a great opportunity for him to get it with a strong City team that will be fancying their chances. The first order of business will be to get over Lyon in the quarter finals and if they do that, they can start dreaming about the trophy.
