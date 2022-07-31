Manchester City News and Transfer Talk: Cucurella, Haaland, Guardiola

The Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland partnership is going to be epic in the Premier League, but it got off to a rough start yesterday, as Manchester City lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

We’ll cover that, and Man City’s next top transfer target, Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella, in this edition of Manchester City News and Notes. We start with Haaland, who missed a sitter, and missed it badly. The Norwegian sent it to the stratosphere.

Maybe the “Nordic Meat Shield” remark got under his skin @JeremyAdamRoss ? https://t.co/emiZQhjvcs — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 30, 2022

The “Nordic Meat Shield” remark refers to that kind of funny, but also very strange video the club made at the start of training camp. Manager Pep Guardiola says he is unconcerned about his star striker, despite the very bad first game.

“He [Haaland] had chances, two or three in first half and one at the end,” Guardiola told the media afterward.

“He fought a lot, made the movements. It’s good for him to see the reality of new country, new league, but he was there. He didn’t score. Another day he will score. He has an incredible quality on that and he will do it. He has an incredible sense.

“He is going to help us a lot — he had the chances, he was there. Nothing changed.”

If you’re curious about where City currently sit right now in net spend this summer. It’s about $174m out the door, and $151 coming in, so a net of approximately -$23 million. That’s really good when you consider what they have achieved this silly season!

Manchester City Summer Transfer Window Incomings

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80m)

Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7m)

Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17m)

Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Manchester City Summer Transfer Window Outgoings

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3m)

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7m)

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9m)

Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75m)

Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4m)

Fernandinho (end of contract)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Moving on to Cucurella, he has handed in a transfer request to his club, and when Guardiola was asked a questioned about it, he answered it best he could, which is to say he couldn’t say a whole lot.

“He’s a Brighton player, I cannot say anything else,” The Catalan responded.

Pep then addressed the lack of depth that the club currently has, and if they want to add a new LB.

Marc Cucurella’s not part of Brighton squad in pre-season friendly game vs Espanyol this afternoon, not even on bench after he handed in a transfer request. ? #BHAFC No agreement between Man City and Brighton on the fee, deal stalling – but Cucurella’s not available today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022

“If it’s possible yes, if not, we stay, Cancelo can play there, Wilson-Esbrand, Ake… I never complain about the squad I have”.

