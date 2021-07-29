Manchester City to Extend Contracts of Five Key Players this Summer

Goalkeeper Ederson will be among the players set to receive an improved contract from Manchester City as per a report from The Athletic.
Since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2017, the Brazilian has developed into one of the best keepers in the world. Apart from his shot-stopping abilities, it is his passing that makes the 27-year-old such a unique talent.
And according to the report, Ederson is going to be rewarded for his performances with a new deal that will take his stay at the Etihad Stadium up to 2028. It would be a three-year extension to the contract that was already extended not too long ago.
The Athletic state that City are planning on signing players this summer to improve the squad, but they also want to extend the contracts of key players too. This includes John Stones, Ruben Dias, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.
It is good to see the Manchester side reward some of their senior players as they have been performing wonderfully. Last season was an important one for the club as they wrestled the Premier League title back from Liverpool. That was in large part because of what these aforementioned players were able to do.
Another important reason for extending these current deals is that these players are all young, or just entering their prime. Given that City and Pep Guardiola are yet to achieve their ultimate target of winning the Champions League, it is necessary to protect the core of the squad, in hopes they can finally get over the hump.
In his four seasons at the Etihad, Ederson has been molded into the keeper that the manager wants as his passing often allows the team to unlock attacking opportunities.
Each of these players getting a new deal has a vital role to play in the club’s success.
Manchester City are yet to make a major signing this summer, but there have been rumors of them going for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. If one of these deals goes through, it will help take them to the next level. With the kind of talent already at the core of the club, it bodes well for City.
