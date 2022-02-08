Manchester City Team News vs Brentford: Palmer, Jesus

Manchester City will look to bounce back after shockingly dropping points in their last Premier League fixture. They will host Premier League newcomers Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup against Championship leaders Fulham.
The Sky Blues suffered an early scare in that one when teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho put the London side ahead. A Riyad Mahrez brace rescued Pep Guardiola’s men as they romped to a 4-1 victory in the end.
The Manchester club still reigns supreme at the top of the Premier League table. They maintain a 9 point lead over their nearest rivals, Liverpool. The Reds still hold a game in hand, however, so City will be keen to avoid any more slipups in the run-in to the end of the season.
Manchester City vs Brentford FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time: Wednesday 9th February, 7.45 PM
Where is it? Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWWDW) Brentford (LLLLL)
What are the odds? Man City (-900) Brentford (+1800) Draw (+950)
There is not a lot to report as far as team news goes for the Citizens. The rampaging league leaders have almost an impeccable injury record at the moment.
Youngster Cole Palmer is not available for selection. He would have been a long shot to play, regardless. The young forward has not trained with the first team since the beginning of February. First-team minutes might be scarce for the prodigious talent in the back half of the season if he can’t shake this injury.
Attacker Gabriel Jesus has some slight niggles that may keep him out of the starting XI. He returned from international duty a little worse for wear.
It’s nothing major, though, just the usual aches and pains that are associated with being a top-flight professional footballer.
This could get grim for the Bees. They are in horrible form and Manchester City will be itching to get back on the winner’s list. A big win for the home side. 4-0 City.
