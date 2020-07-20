Manchester City at Watford FC Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City vs Watford is about as lopsided a series as can be. City have won 12 straight in this fixture, with the most recent meeting resulting in an eye-popping 8-0 scoreline. Yes, the last time these two sides met, City scored five times in the first 18 minutes and Bernardo Silva registered a hat trick.
Under Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens have outscored the Hornets 35-3 on aggregate. When they meet on Tuesday night, City will have nothing to play for, and Pep will focus on rotating his side to keep them fit and fresh for the Champions League restart. Meanwhile Watford will be focused on fighting to stay up in the top flight.
That said, we still think the visitors will triumph at Vicarage Road tomorrow. Let’s take a look at who might be in the first teams for both sides.
Starting XI Predictions
Watford (4-2-3-1): Ben Foster; Kiko Femenia; Christian Kabasele; Craig Dawson; Adrian Mariappa; Will Hughes; Etienne Capoue; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Danny Welbeck; Ismaila Sarr; Troy Deeney.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo; Nicolas Otamendi; John Stones; Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri; Fernandinho; Doyle; Riyad Mahrez; Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus.
Manchester City at Watford FC FYIs
Kickoff: Tue July 21, 6pm, Vicarage Road
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)
Records, Position: Watford 8-10-18, 17th Manchester City 24-3-9, 2nd
Referee: Michael Oliver
Prediction: Man City 3, Watford 0
While City have nothing to play for here, they still haven’t lost to Watford since 1989, when both were in the second division of English football.
