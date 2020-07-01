Manchester City will no doubt prioritize the FA Cup, but even more so the UEFA Champions League as the final weeks of the 2019-20 season wind down, but don’t expect them to take a dive Thursday night either.
Liverpool FC, fresh off their title clinching, will come to the Etihad in this honor guard clash, and Pep Guardiola will approach the contest seriously, despite both sides already being locked into their final place in the table already. This contest could set the tone for next year’s league title battle, as perhaps we will have the same two horse race again next season.
Or not. Look out because here comes Chelsea and Manchester United, ready to fight for it all again in 2020-21.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC
Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling
Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Sun July 2 8:15 BST, City of Manchester Stadium
Records: Manchester City 20-3-8 Liverpool FC 28-2-1
Odds: Liverpool FC +235 Draw +290 Manchester City +102
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL Liverpool FC WDLWL
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Liverpool FC 2
It’s a very difficult match to handicap and predict, as you just don’t know who’s going to really be fired up for this one.
