Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Manchester City have suffered five of their seven losses this season on the road so their next match, a Thursday night clash at Chelsea FC, is certainly a tricky and challenging one. Then again, you still got to like their chances in southwest London, because no side has scored more away goals this season than the defending champions.
City have also not lost back to back road games since 2018, so they should get a result of some sort at the Bridge in midweek. We’ll see how they fare with Gabriel Jesus now deputizing for Sergio Aguero, as the usual line leader is now out with a knee injury.
The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee. It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 23, 2020
Manchester City Starting XI at Chelsea FC
Mahrez Jesus Sterling
De Bruyne Rodri Gundogan
Mendy Laporte Fernandinho Walker
Ederson
Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Thursday June 25, Stamford Bridge, London
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Restart Season Previews: Chelsea Manchester City
Chelsea Premier League form: DLWDWW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLDWWW
Man City Premier League form: LWWLWW
Man City form (all competitions): WWWLWW
Position in Premier League Table: Chelsea 51 points, 4th Manchester City 63 points, 2nd
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Chelsea 2
Having watched City in the two games they’ve played since Project Restart took hold, it’s hard to pick against them right now, even if it is a road match at a top four side.
