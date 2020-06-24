Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

June 24, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Manchester City have suffered five of their seven losses this season on the road so their next match, a Thursday night clash at Chelsea FC, is certainly a tricky and challenging one. Then again, you still got to like their chances in southwest London, because no side has scored more away goals this season than the defending champions.

City have also not lost back to back road games since 2018, so they should get a result of some sort at the Bridge in midweek. We’ll see how they fare with Gabriel Jesus now deputizing for Sergio Aguero, as the usual line leader is now out with a knee injury.

Manchester City Starting XI at Chelsea FC

Mahrez     Jesus    Sterling

De Bruyne    Rodri     Gundogan

Mendy    Laporte    Fernandinho    Walker

Ederson

Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Thursday June 25, Stamford Bridge, London

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea

Team News for both sides: go to this link

Restart Season Previews: Chelsea    Manchester City

Chelsea Premier League form: DLWDWW
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLDWWW

Man City Premier League form: LWWLWW
Man City form (all competitions): WWWLWW

Position in Premier League Table: Chelsea 51 points, 4th   Manchester City  63 points, 2nd

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Chelsea 2

Having watched City in the two games they’ve played since Project Restart took hold, it’s hard to pick against them right now, even if it is a road match at a top four side.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

