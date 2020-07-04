Manchester City at Southampton FC Starting XI Predictions

For the rest of the Premier League run-in, Manchester City will focus on keeping their edge sharp for the next major competition, the UEFA Champions League in August. For City, it’s obviously extremely high in meaning, as they have yet to ever reach a UCL final, and it’s likely their ban for the next two seasons will be upheld.
So they got to make this one count. However, up next is a league clash at Southampton FC, and it’s a match-up where both sides will be very loose and free, as neither club has anything to lose in this one. We could see some squad rotation in this one.
It’s possible that both sides will go with a strong first team, but perhaps pull the starters ealy and give the reserves and kids some playing time. Midfielder and sometimes central defender Fernandinho will likely slot into the first 11 at centre back, having just finished serving a suspension.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction:
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Southampton FC Starting XI Prediction:
McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Long
Manchester City at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sun July 5, 7pm BST, St. Mary’s Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Referee:Andre Marriner
Records, Position: Manchester City 21-3-8, 66 pts, 2nd Southampton FC 12-4-16, 40 pts, 14th
Odds: Southampton FC +750 Draw +500 Manchester City -333
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL Southampton FC WLLWL
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Southampton FC 0
City have lost three of their last four away from home, but those three Ls came at the hands of traditional big six sides. Look for them to get back to the winning on the road ways here against a lower table side.
