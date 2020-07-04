Manchester City at Southampton FC Starting XI Predictions

July 4, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

For the rest of the Premier League run-in, Manchester City will focus on keeping their edge sharp for the next major competition, the UEFA Champions League in August. For City, it’s obviously extremely high in meaning, as they have yet to ever reach a UCL final, and it’s likely their ban for the next two seasons will be upheld.

So they got to make this one count. However, up next is a league clash at Southampton FC, and it’s a match-up where both sides will be very loose and free, as neither club has anything to lose in this one. We could see some squad rotation in this one.

It’s possible that both sides will go with a strong first team, but perhaps pull the starters ealy and give the reserves and kids some playing time. Midfielder and sometimes central defender Fernandinho will likely slot into the first 11 at centre back, having just finished serving a suspension.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction:
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Southampton FC Starting XI Prediction:
McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Long

Manchester City at Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 5,  7pm BST, St. Mary’s Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Referee:Andre Marriner

Records, Position: Manchester City  21-3-8, 66 pts, 2nd   Southampton FC 12-4-16, 40 pts, 14th

Odds:  Southampton FC +750  Draw +500   Manchester City -333

Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL    Southampton FC WLLWL

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Southampton FC 0

City have lost three of their last four away from home, but those three Ls came at the hands of traditional big six sides. Look for them to get back to the winning on the road ways here against a lower table side.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.comon Twitter and his cat on Instagram.
Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester City, Southampton

Speak Your Mind