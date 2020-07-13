Man City vs Bournemouth Team News: Gundogan, Cancelo, Ake, King

Monday saw Manchester City get what is perhaps their biggest win of the season. They won their appeal, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and their two season UEFA competition ban has been overturned.
City will be in the Champions League again next season, and this news brings a major sense of relief and joy heading into the next fixture, at home against AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries come into this one three points adrift from safety, so they will be playing this one with a whole lot on the line. As for City, they responded very nicely to their shock loss to Southampton on July 5. They beat their last two opponents, Brighton and Newcastle, both by a score of 5-0.
Team news for both sides
City will be without Sergio Aguero for the rest of the domestic season after his having underwent knee surgery. There remains hope that he could return for the European season in August. Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo both missed the big win at Brighton due to knocks, but could be fit to feature here.
Turning to Bournemouth, their massive win over Leicester City came with a huge price- impressive defender Nathan Ake is now out for the season due to injury. Manager Eddie Howe said to Sky Sports at the end of the match: “It doesn’t look too good. With such a short time left of the season, it looks like it’s going to be difficult for him to play.”
It’s a massive blow for the Cherries, as he’s been one of their best players this season. Elsewhere striker Joshua King missed the big win over Leicester with a hamstring complaint, so he may not be risked here. Steve Cook (hamstring) and Adam Smith (facial injury) are also doubts for this one.
Finally, Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham and Simon Francis (all knee injuries) are all ruled out of this one.
AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 15, 6 BST, City of Manchester Stadium
Position, Records: Manchester City 2nd 23-3-9, 72 pts AFC Bournemouth 18th 8-7-20, 31 pts
Form Guide: Manchester City WWLWW AFC Bournemouth WDLLL
Referee: Lee Mason
Prediction: Manchester City 4, AFC Bournemouth 0
You’ve seen what City have been doing lately to lower table sides.
