Manchester City Transfer Talk: Cancelo, Jimenez, Kamara

Manchester City, along with the rest of most global football, have been off since March 13, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating today. There have been multiple reports indicating that the Premier League could return to action by as early as June 8, and potentially play matches behind closed doors.
The goal, and all 20 Premier League clubs are in agreement on this, is to complete the season in a 40 day window, but it’s all of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, we also have some transfer rumors please check out our all City transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal City XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Jimenez, a Mexican international who has scored 22 goals and registered 10 assists this season across all competitions, has also been linked to both Manchester clubs.
City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has endorsed the idea of the 28-year-old joining his side, who might need a long term replacement for 32-year-old Sergio Aguero soon.
The Daily Mail has more on Gundogan labeling Jimenez “world class” and comparing him to Robert Lewandowski, over at this link.
Elsewhere, Joao Cancelo, acquired in a swap deal with Juventus for Danilo last summer, just hasn’t fit in the way that the club had hoped. Is it too soon to call him a flop? Probably not, as there are reports circulating he could be out the door already this summer. Therefore, it sounds like the club have already deemed him a bust.
Spanish publication Sport reports that he wants to return to Spain, where he played for Valencia, before later going on loan at Inter Milan. With that in mind, the money raised from a Cancelo sale could be funded to acquire a new central defender, the position where City are in most need of an upgrade.
City didn’t upgrade at the position last summer and it really came back to bite them this season. One centre back being linked to the Etihad is Boubacar Kamara, although he’s reportedly been on their radar for some time.
French site Foot Mercato has more.
