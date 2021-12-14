Manchester City Team News vs Leeds: Cancelo, Gundogan, Torres

Manchester City picked up a valuable win at the weekend thanks to Raheem Sterling’s 100th Premier League goal. It was a crucial three points as it kept them at the top of the Premier League table by the smallest of margins. The title race is developing into a fascinating three-way battle and any dropped points have the potential to be vital to a title charge.
As the matches continue to come thick and fast in December, it is a three-day break for the reigning champions as they play host to a struggling Leeds United side. Leeds United actually has an impressive record versus the Citizens, with their last victory over them coming way back in 2003 at Maine Road with Kevin Keegan in charge.
This is a very different prospect from last year, however. This version of Leeds United has been struggling and looks like genuine relegation contenders. Meanwhile, City is flying and looking for their seventh league win in a row.
Manchester City vs Leeds FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 14th December 2021
Man City Starting XI Prediction: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (WWWLW) Leeds (LDWDL)
As far as team news goes for the home side, they will remain without Ferran Torres until the New Year. The jury is still out whether he has played his last game for City or not, with those Barcelona transfer rumours just not going away.
In defense, Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo will definitely miss this one through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards so far this season. He could be a big miss for the home side here, as he has been in tremendous form no matter where he has been lining up for the club.
Finally, despite rumors to the contrary, Ilkay Gundogan is fit and available for selection.
There were some concerns that the back complaint that hampered him during the Wolves game would see him miss this one, But Pep Guardiola dismissed this rumor during his pre-match press conference.
He expressed during that same press conference his fears about a COVID outbreak occurring within the club after some City staff tested positive in the last round of Premier League testing:
“I’m concerned not because the Premier League could have a break or be canceled, I’m concerned because the virus is still here in society and people suffer. We have seen with Tottenham, Norwich, Leicester, and United – there are many and some staff here have got it right now.”
Barring some kind of COVID crisis enveloping the club, I think City will record their first victory over Leeds in almost 20 years comfortably.Follow paulmbanks
