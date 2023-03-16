Man City vs Burnley Team News (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

With Burnley visiting Manchester City on the weekend, for a FA Cup quarterfinal clash, the main story line will be Vincent Kompany of course.

The Burnley boss will return to the Etihad to face his former club, one that he captained at the 2019 FA Cup final. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets, and most likely, it will be a warm one.

Manchester City vs Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sat March 18, 5:45pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Quarterfinal

Fun Fact: The first ever meeting between these two sides in the FA Cup came way back in 1931, with Burnley winning

Stat Pack: Burnley have lost their last 10 meetings with City, across all competitions, with an aggregate score of 34-1

Man City Team News

As it stands right now, City will enter this clash with a squad at full fitness. Facing Man City is a scary enough proposition as it is, but when they have literally all hands on deck, well that is an imperial juggernaut, to say the least.

Not to mention how they have Erling Haaland clicking on all cylinders right now. Trying to slow him down, or at least contain the damage, is a very tall order for a Championship level side. It really doesn’t seem like the Clarets will be moving on here.

