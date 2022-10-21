It is Arsenal, not Manchester City, who is top of the Premier League right now. Having just suffered their first defeat of the season, last weekend at Liverpool, Man City will look to get back on the winning track this weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion.

They’ll take on the Seagulls with the advantage of having added rest, as their midweek fixture was postponed.

Brighton and Hove Albion at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, Saturday Oct 22, The Etihad

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton DLLDW Manchester City LWWWD

Premier League Position: Brighton 15 pts, 8th Manchester City 23pts, 2nd

Result Probability: Brighton win 7% Draw 13% Manchester City win 80%

We would have had a first versus second clash on Wednesday, but it didn’t happen because it was too close to Arsenal’s rescheduled fixture in the Europa League. The Gunners UEL fixture had to be postponed because its original date was too close to the royal funeral, and thus London couldn’t provide the require resources for the match.

As for Brighton, their hot start has given way to fading fast, as they aren’t the same side since Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

In this match-up on Saturday, expect Pep Guardiola to start a first team that is somewhat similar to the lineup he played at Liverpool.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan; Grealish, Foden, Haaland

