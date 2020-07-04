Man City at Southampton Team News: Boufal, Hojberg, Sane

Manchester City, fresh off a statement win over Liverpool FC in midweek, head to the south coast tomorrow for a league fixture at Southampton FC. The Cityzens thrashed the newly minted champions in the Guard of Honor game, letting them now that they’re not going any time soon, despite having just relinquished the title, which they held for two seasons.

Obviously, the focus for them will now be on the UCL next month. As for Saints, their only realistic goal for this season was to stay up, and at this point they are double digits clear of the drop zone, so indeed they are fine. Let’s look at the team news for both sides.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is consistently linked with a transfer away from Saints this summer, is a doubt due to an ankle issue.

However, Sofiane Boufal (thigh) could be fit enough to be in contention. Meanwhile winger Moussa Djenepo and central defender Jack Stephens have returned from suspension. Elsewhere centre back Jannik Vestergaard is struggling with a muscular injury.

Flipping over to City, Sergio Aguero remains out until at least next month while Fernandinho is back after having finished serving his two match ban.

Also, Leroy Sane officially left for Bayern Munich, as of yesterday.

Manchester City at Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 5,  7pm BST, St. Mary’s Stadium

Man City Starting XI Prediction: go to this link

Referee:Andre Marriner

Records, Position: Manchester City  21-3-8, 66 pts, 2nd   Southampton FC 12-4-16, 40 pts, 14th

Odds:  Southampton FC +750  Draw +500   Manchester City -333

Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL    Southampton FC WLLWL

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Southampton FC 2

This match doesn’t mean a ton for either side, but you got to go with the visitors here- they are much deeper, more talented and have more overall team fitness.

