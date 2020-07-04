Man City at Southampton Team News: Boufal, Hojberg, Sane

Manchester City, fresh off a statement win over Liverpool FC in midweek, head to the south coast tomorrow for a league fixture at Southampton FC. The Cityzens thrashed the newly minted champions in the Guard of Honor game, letting them now that they’re not going any time soon, despite having just relinquished the title, which they held for two seasons.
Obviously, the focus for them will now be on the UCL next month. As for Saints, their only realistic goal for this season was to stay up, and at this point they are double digits clear of the drop zone, so indeed they are fine. Let’s look at the team news for both sides.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is consistently linked with a transfer away from Saints this summer, is a doubt due to an ankle issue.
However, Sofiane Boufal (thigh) could be fit enough to be in contention. Meanwhile winger Moussa Djenepo and central defender Jack Stephens have returned from suspension. Elsewhere centre back Jannik Vestergaard is struggling with a muscular injury.
Flipping over to City, Sergio Aguero remains out until at least next month while Fernandinho is back after having finished serving his two match ban.
Also, Leroy Sane officially left for Bayern Munich, as of yesterday.
Manchester City at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sun July 5, 7pm BST, St. Mary’s Stadium
Referee:Andre Marriner
Records, Position: Manchester City 21-3-8, 66 pts, 2nd Southampton FC 12-4-16, 40 pts, 14th
Odds: Southampton FC +750 Draw +500 Manchester City -333
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL Southampton FC WLLWL
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Southampton FC 2
This match doesn’t mean a ton for either side, but you got to go with the visitors here- they are much deeper, more talented and have more overall team fitness.
