Manchester City Transfer Talk: Sven Botman, Alejandro Grimaldo

As per the Mirror, Manchester City are reportedly keen on bringing in a new centre-back and left-back this summer.
City have been rather quiet in the transfer window this summer, having made only one permanent signing. But that could change as they have been linked with a move for both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.
To add to this, the Mirror state that the Premier League champions are interested in signing Sven Botman from Lille. The defender who helped the French side win Ligue 1 would cost somewhere in the region of £42.7m.
City are one of the many clubs chasing the player, but a centre back is not really a priority at the moment.
One position that is more of a priority is left-back and according to journalist Pedro Almeida (via Mirror), the Cityzens have opened talks with Benfica over a move for Alejandro Grimaldo. The Portuguese giants would want a fee of €30m.
While City have mainly been focusing on bolstering their attack, they need to look after their defence as well. Last season, the left-back spot was most often taken by either Joao Cancelo or Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Both of them are not natural in this position.
This is where the pursuit of Grimaldo makes a lot of sense, and he is from a club that the Manchester side have a good relationship with having bought Ruben Dias from Benfica last season. Now they could use that connection to get another new defender.
Benjamin Mendy has not been able to impress to the level required, so it would really benefit City if they had a player who naturally played this role. And in Grimaldo, they are targeting one of the best young full-backs in Europe.
At the age of 25, he is ready to move to the next level of his career. Manchester City do not really need a centre back, given the quality and depth they already have.
But if one of those players were to leave, their pursuit of Botman can pay real dividends. The Premier League champions are looking to strengthen on all fronts and that is good news.
