Manchester City Bidding £75m for Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish

Manchester City are set to make an opening bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as per a report from the Daily Mail.
The playmaker, who has been linked to City for weeks, has emerged as one of the best in his position since the Villans got promoted in 2019. Despite suffering an injury last season, the 25-year-old had a stellar campaign that saw him be a part of the England team that finished second at the Euros.
According to the report, City are going to be making an offer of £75m plus add-ons but this is less than what Villa value their team captain.
They want a fee in the region of £100m which would become a record transfer for a British player.
The Villans are also going to make an effort to try and keep hold of the midfielder by offering him a new deal that would get the player £150,000-per-week. Despite this, the Daily Mail state that City are pressing for an agreement to be reached.
The report also mentioned that the Manchester club could sell Bernardo Silva to raise funds for the Grealish move. They already have around £50m from sales this summer and more could be needed to meet Villa’s demands.
And as per the Mirror, the 25-year-old who is on holiday right now, will return and begin talks with his club regarding a new contract.
If Pep Guardiola can somehow add the playmaker to his team, that would certainly elevate the quality of the squad. The thought of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden together is a scary one for any defence. Though the fee might feel a little excessive, City are more than capable of raising the necessary funds.
The main objective for the Cityzens is to win the Champions League which they were one step away from doing so last season. With the addition of a player like the Villa captain, it would be easier for them to attain the Holy Grail.
Manchester City need to decide whether they want to match the valuation that the Villans have placed on their talisman. If they do so, they will be getting a game-changing talent like Jack Grealish who can help take them to the next level.
