Man City Team News at RB Leipzig: Bernardo Silva, John Stones

The injuries and absences finally seem to have caught up the imperious Manchester City Football Club. They have now suffered not one, but two losses, in two different competitions, and that is newsworthy, because this is MCFC, where Ls regularly occur. Defender John Stones (unspecified muscular injury) could come back into the side on Wednesday night while Bernardo Silva (unspecified leg injury) is a doubt for the late kickoff at RB Leipzig.

According to manager Pep Guardiola: “Bernardo Silva is not okay.” Sure, but man, that is rather vague.

Manchester City at RB Leipzig FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group G

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standings, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 3 pts, W RB Leipzig 1st, 3 pts W

TV/Streaming: Paramount+ (US)

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 56% Draw 23% RB Leipzig 21%

Rest of the Man City Team News

Elsewhere Rodri can come back into the side here as his suspension only applies domestically, and this is continental competition. The Sky Blues really missed him and that’s a big reason why Wolverhampton Wanderers were able to spring the upset on Saturday.

Then again, no one really thought that they would go the full 38 game slate without suffering at least one loss.

Finally, midfield superstar Kevin De Bruyne (chronic hamstring injury) remains out until late November or early December. We’ll have the starting lineup prediction for you here shortly.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories