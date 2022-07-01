We’re in the off-season for club competition, most of the international play currently being staged are meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump right in with the latest buzz surrounding Manchester City, starting with Jude Bellingham.
He’ll be the next Borussia Dortmund prodigy to leave for a bigger club, but it’s not United, or even City, but Liverpool who are now leading the way, according to The Sun.
The 18-year-old is one of the hottest commodities going in world football right now, and he’ll cost a pretty penny, especially with Real Madrid also keen. Dortmund have apparently set Jude Bellingham’s price at £103m or 120 million Euro.
Moving on, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno became the club’s second signing of the summer, after Erling Haaland to the Club. He moves over on a free transfer, following the expiration of his
deal at Arminia Bielefeld.
Ortega Moreno, 29, move is expected to join up with the squad for pre-season this month.
A club statement, attributed to him, reads: “This is a fantastic move for me. Manchester City are an amazing team – a squad with world-class quality in every area. To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the Club’s success is a dream for me.
“I have enjoyed my time in Germany and I want to thank the Arminia Bielefeld fans for their support. But this new challenge of coming to City and playing in the Premier League is too
good for me to ignore. I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and begin working with Pep and his backroom staff.”
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain stated: “This is a very good deal for City.”
“Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself. We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies. He has joined to compete with the other goalkeepers and help our youngsters, so it’s a transfer we are really pleased to have secured.”
Ortega will back up Ederson, and this obviously puts the future of Zack Steffen at the club very much in doubt. Look for the American, who actually just signed a contract extension in November, to possibly seek a move away this summer.
Finally, Fernandinho will join Athletico Paranaense in his native land of Brazil on a two-year contract, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The former captain, whose ten and the 37-year-old defender returns to the club from where he made his professional debut.
Also, ICYMI, check out Fernandinho bidding farewell to Man City on social media.
