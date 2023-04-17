Manchester City at Bayern Munich (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

We’ve entered that stage of the UEFA Champions League tournament now where we start to say “hey, thanks for coming! We’ve got some lovely parting gifts for you, just off stage” to the big clubs.

Barring a miracle, the next giant club we’ll be saying hasta la vista, sayonara, peace out, aloha, ciao, all the best, au revoir, or most appropriately, Auf Wiedersehen to is Bayern Munich.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Quarterfinals Leg 2/2, City leads 3-0 on aggregate

Kickoff: Wed. April 19, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News: Manchester City Bayern Munich

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

90 Min Win Probability: Bayern Munich 35% Extra Time 25% Manchester City 40%

Of course, nothing is over until you’re walking back to the dressing room, but Thomas Tuchel’s men have a mountain to climb.

Manchester City have one foot in the semi-finals already. Both sides enter this match-up with squads that near full fitness, and no fresh injury concerns.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who could be in the starting lineups for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City (3-2-4-1)

Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Phillips; Grealish, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Walker; Haaland

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Sommer; Davies, De Ligt, Upamecano, Pavard; Kimmich, Goretzka; Mane, Musiala, Sane; Moting

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories