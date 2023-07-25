Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City faces Bayern Munich in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, as part of what might be the single biggest day in the history of preseason club friendlies.

Obviously, it is a very hard designation to measure- the biggest day for meaningless exhibition matches. However, when you combine Bayern Munich v. Man City with all the big clubs facing each other in the United States, all on July 26, it is really something.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Wed. July 26, 11:30am BST, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Manchester United faces Real Madrid in Houston, Texas. It’s Chelsea against Newcastle United in Atlanta, Georgia. Arsenal squares off against Barcelona in Los Angeles, California. All on the same day/evening.

Getting back to City versus Bayern Munich, expect both sides to field a pretty strong first team. While the result doesn’t count, this is still a showcase match in a front of a very big crowd.

They’ll want to make a very big impression here, especially when you consider that this is a rematch of last year’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry

Manchester City

Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez; Haaland

