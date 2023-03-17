Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are very much alike in that both are owned by holding companies controlled by the rulers of a wealthy petrol state.

Man City and PSG are also two clubs that dominate domestically, but still haven’t won that first UEFA Champions League title. Both clubs have reached the final once, with Chelsea denying City in 2021 while Bayern Munich thwarted PSG’s quest in 2020.

Bayern Munich also knocked PSG out this term, eliminating them in the round of 16 last week. Will they deny City a chance at their first UCL glory too?

We’ll find out as the two have been matched against each other in the round of 8.

Champions League Quarterfinal Draw

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

SL Benfica (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy)

UCL Semifinal Draw

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs. Manchester City/Bayern Munich

AC Milan/Napoli vs. SL Benfica/Inter Milan

Another major story line here is Pep Guardiola. The current Man City manager spent three years as Bayern boss between 2013 and 2016.

So the imagery is rich, in this tie that matches up two sides which just met in a preseason friendly in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA this past July.

In addition to the UCL, City are also competing for the FA Cup, with the preview info on that (a quarterfinal clash against Burnley) available here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories