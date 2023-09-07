Manchester City Land Seven on Ballon d’Or Nominee List

In order to win a treble, you need a very deep, talented squad full of stellar players. Hence Manchester City comprised more than 1/3 of the Ballon d’Or nominees list, which came out earlier today. The award, which signifies the best overall footballer for club and country combined of the previous season, is currently held by Karim Benzema, but could be won by Erling Haaland this time around.

While Lionel Messi is the favorite, Haaland is right there behind him, as he’s already won several awards.

The list includes the PFA Player of the Year, Premier League’s Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year.

Defender Josko Gvardiol is here on the list due to his time with RB Leipzig, so you may be asking why we counted him. Well, we left out Ilkay Gundogan, who is now with Barcelona, so it all evens out.

The rest of the Man City list includes Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Men’s Ballon d’Or Nominee List in Full

André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia



Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium



Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy



Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina



Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France



Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

