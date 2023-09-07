Manchester City Land Seven on Ballon d’Or Nominee List

In order to win a treble, you need a very deep, talented squad full of stellar players. Hence Manchester City comprised more than 1/3 of the Ballon d’Or nominees list, which came out earlier today. The award, which signifies the best overall footballer for club and country combined of the previous season, is currently held by Karim Benzema, but could be won by Erling Haaland this time around.
While Lionel Messi is the favorite, Haaland is right there behind him, as he’s already won several awards.
The list includes the PFA Player of the Year, Premier League’s Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year.
Defender Josko Gvardiol is here on the list due to his time with RB Leipzig, so you may be asking why we counted him. Well, we left out Ilkay Gundogan, who is now with Barcelona, so it all evens out.
The rest of the Man City list includes Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.
Men’s Ballon d’Or Nominee List in Full
André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri – Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England
