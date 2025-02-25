No one thought Manchester City was in the Premier League title race entering this past weekend. But the result yesterday just made it absolutely, positively, completely certain that their title defense was over.

A dynasty in the truest sense, their streak of league titles won ends at four. There will not be a fifth consecutive. Of course, they did six in seven years, which is insanely elite.

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Wed. Feb 26, 7:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 47% Draw 23% Tottenham 30%

PL Form: Manchester City WWLWL Tottenham LLWWW

PL Standing: Manchester City 4th, 44 pts Tottenham 12th 33 pts

Out of contention for that, and with also having crashed out of the EFL Cup and Champions League, Manchester City will play on for a top four position and UCL berth now.

And playing Spurs presents a great opportunity to obtain three more points.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Omar Marmoush

