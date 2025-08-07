The last time we were all paying attention to Manchester City, they were getting eliminated from the Club World Cup, in the round of 16, at the hands of Al-Hilal. The Saudi club knocked City out in what was an utterly epic upset. Nobody saw that coming! City basically then had the month of July off, but they’re back to work now. The preseason is here, with a trip to Palermo F.C. up next.

City have already staged a behind-closed-doors friendly versus Preston. So let’s take a look at who could start versus Palermo F.C.

Anglo Palermitan Trophy FYIs

Manchester City at Palmero F.C.

Competition: Club Friendly

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 9, 8pm, Renzo Barbera, Palermo, Sicily, Italy

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Jack Grealish will play no part here, while John Stones and Rodri will likely play a limited role/be involved, but not from the opening kickoff. Ruben Dias and Phil Foden may (or may not) make the first team either.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction at Palermo F.C.

Ederson, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes; Tijjani Reijnders, Ilkay Gundogan; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Savinho; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

