Manchester City heads to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, a Premier League fixture that will be the battle of 3rd place versus 4th place. However, it is still very surprising to see who is in third and who’s in fourth, for this match-up.

You would think the places would be switched up from where they are, and when this match is over, they very well could be.

Kickoff: Sat. March 8, 12:30pm, City Ground

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Man City 4th, 47 pts, WLWLW Nottingham Forest 3rd, 48 pts, LWLLD

Google Result Probability: Man City 50% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 25%

The Tricky Trees are in a bit of a tailspin right now, and if they don’t come correct soon, they’ll fall out of the top four for good. City meanwhile remain up and down as they look to finish an injury-riddled season as strong as they can.

It hasn’t been so much the number of total injuries for Pep Guardiola’s squad as it has been the guys (who have been so key) who did get hurt. And of course how long those key guys have been/will be out too.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

