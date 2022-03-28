Can Manchester City Accomplish Another Treble This Season?

In 2018-19. Manchester City made major footballing history by completing a domestic treble, and becoming the first English club to ever do so. City won all three of the major English football trophies (the Premier League competition and the two tournaments- League Cup and FA Cup). Additionally, City also won the Community Shield, marking the first time that any team has ever held all four of England’s major pieces of silverware at the same time.
Now they have chance to win another treble, but this time the stakes would be even higher, with the results more prestigious. To get there, they would need to sub the Champions League (the trophy the covet the most) in, with the League Cup out. That tournament is already over, and it was won by Liverpool, the side that primarily stands in the way of City doing what they want to do most.
Premier League
How it stands at the final FIFA International Window – P W D L F A GD Pts
Man City 29 22 4 3 68 15 50 70
Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75 20 55 69
We previously looked at Liverpool’s chances of winning a quadruple, now we do the same for City, by focusing at the prospects of three trophies instead of four
Back in December, Man City had a whopping 14 point lead, and we all thought we weren’t going to have a title race this season. That’s obviously not the case, as the lead is down to a skinny point. Now both sides have their own destiny in their own hands. (Although that overworn sports cliche is actually incorrect- no one controls their own destiny. That’s literally why it’s called destiny). If either side can win out, they will claim the top flight title.
The two sides will meet again at the Etihad on April 10th.
While many will brand that fixture a league title match, I actually believe the result will be determined by the fixture list. Liverpool actually has a much harder run-in than City, who will face no other top six sides.
That was pointed out by my site’s fellow writer and columnist, who came to the following conclusion about the title race: “I won’t bore you with how I got there, but I will leave you with how I think the top two will finish come to the end of the season as Manchester City wins their third PL title in four years.”
How it finishes – P W D L F A GD Pts
Man City 38 30 4 4 90 20 70 94
Liverpool 38 28 7 3 94 26 68 91
Champions League
Just like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City competes on an unequal financial plane, as they are owned by an oil-rich nation. And just like PSG, they have still never won the UCL. PSG is already out this year, while City has a quarter-final draw versus Atletico Madrid. Liverpool’s quarter-final draw is Benfica, and in the end, we see another all-England European final, the third in the past four seasons.
While my site contributor, Stuart Kavanaugh, sees his beloved Reds triumphing at the Stade de France, I disagree.
I think the Sky Blues will finally get their hands on ol’ big ears here.
FA Cup
The world’s oldest domestic Cup competition sees the two biggest heavyweights of English football, Liverpool and Manchester City, drawn against each other in the semifinals. The winner will likely face Chelsea, who will most best Crystal Palace in an all-London semi-final on the other side of the bracket. To make America happy, we both agree that Christian Pulisic will ultimately scores the match winner in the final, as he continues to play his best in the biggest games.
Pulisic will help deliver a second trophy for The Pensioners this season, besting Liverpool in the final, getting some revenge from the Carabao Cup final.
So there you have it, Manchester City settles for a double, not a treble, but they obtain the big two trophies, and most importantly, they finally get the piece of silverware that they covet the most of all.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
