Man City Team News vs Liverpool (EFL Cup): Alvarez, Laporte

One third of the season in the books, the juggernaut that is Manchester City is raring to go after a long layoff for the World Cup break. City had just one friendly during this second preseason, a 2-0 win over Girona. They’ll return to competitive action in the EFL/League/Carabao Cup, against the current holders, Liverpool.

It’s a matchup of the two clubs that have won this competition more than any other. The Reds have nine League Cup titles in their history, while the Sky Blues have eight. Next on the chart is a three way tie, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United all having won five a piece.

Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs

Competition: League Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Thurs Dec 22, 8pm GMT, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

Man City are a difficult enough proposition, even when they have injury issues. When their side is full fitness, which is the current state, as of this typing, they are even more imperious. The only two confirmed absentees here are the pair of City players whose nations advanced to the World Cup final. Aymeric Laporte with runner-up France and Julian Alvarez with tournament winning Argentina. The latter of which had an absolutely amazing tournament, putting himself on the world map with prominence.

